Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allianz (ALV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):

5/19/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($269.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Allianz was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Allianz was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allianz was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Allianz was given a new €163.00 ($189.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Allianz was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Allianz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($269.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($269.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Allianz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/24/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($269.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($296.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($269.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Allianz was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($269.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Allianz was given a new €214.00 ($248.84) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Allianz was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Allianz was given a new €232.00 ($269.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALV opened at €155.80 ($181.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €158.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €196.61. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.