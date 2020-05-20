Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

