Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Davita worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Davita by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,739 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

DVA stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.