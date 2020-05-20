Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,646 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

