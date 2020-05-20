Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,702 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Donaldson worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,084,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.