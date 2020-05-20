Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Short Interest Update

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 842,500 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ROSE opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.98.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

ROSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

