Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,418,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,411 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

