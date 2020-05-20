Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,835 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

