Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 16.5%

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.66, approximately 339,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 173,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,829 shares of company stock valued at $154,653 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 254,387 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ryerson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.