Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

TSE SSL opened at C$12.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.00.

In other news, Director David Awram purchased 5,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$41,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,390,211.20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

