Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

AEP opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

