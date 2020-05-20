Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Avangrid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,079,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after buying an additional 443,174 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,923,000 after buying an additional 387,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

