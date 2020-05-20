Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 15.3% Higher

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) rose 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.83, approximately 508,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 479,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

The stock has a market cap of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 14,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

