Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 106,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,967 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of Sequans Communications worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQNS. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

