Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Increases By 18.8%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,536 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABUS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.58. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

