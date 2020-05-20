Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Rises By 18.9%

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 8.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

