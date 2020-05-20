Short Interest in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Increases By 51.7%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHAP. Roth Capital lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Chaparral Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Chaparral Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 260,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.