Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Increases By 18.4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $75,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CorVel by 41.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,866,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CorVel by 388.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRVL stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. CorVel has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

