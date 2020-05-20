Short Interest in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Increases By 18.3%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BREW opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 million, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter worth about $2,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,393,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 30.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

BREW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

