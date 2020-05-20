Short Interest in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Increases By 18.4%

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EVA opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.00 and a beta of 1.26. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,479,000 after buying an additional 1,588,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enviva Partners by 6,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

