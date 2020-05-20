Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rises By 50.0%

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDRY. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

EuroDry stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

