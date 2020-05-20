Short Interest in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Expands By 18.3%

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 32,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GPS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,749,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 61,910 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

