Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Expands By 18.6%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $56,654,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 111.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,922 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 990,312 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,245,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $11,054,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE KW opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KW. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.