Short Interest in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expands By 18.6%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 206,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NVCN opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.72. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Neovasc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neovasc by 139.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neovasc by 121.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

