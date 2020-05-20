Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Sims Metal Management has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

