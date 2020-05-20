Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 44.7% in May

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.52. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

