Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.27. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

