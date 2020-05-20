SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Trading Up 16.1%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s stock price was up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 198,086 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 157,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.80.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.