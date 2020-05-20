Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of SFM opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

