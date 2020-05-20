Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Square were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

