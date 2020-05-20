SunTrust Banks Weighs in on MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.96.

MGP stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

In other news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

