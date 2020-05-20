Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYDDF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sydney Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

SYDDF opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Sydney Airport has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

About Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.