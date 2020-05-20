TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.96.

Shares of TTWO opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.