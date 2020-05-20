TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading 14.9% Higher

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) shares rose 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.49, approximately 8,505,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,660,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $3,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

