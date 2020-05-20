Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

