The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

NYSE GDV opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

