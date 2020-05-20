TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0802 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027286 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029214 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,730.23 or 0.99733608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000591 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00094477 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,169,200 coins and its circulating supply is 16,963,973 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

