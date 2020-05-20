Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,265.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.23. The company has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

