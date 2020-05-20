Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 10,950 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock worth $132,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

