Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

