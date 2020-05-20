Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,396.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

