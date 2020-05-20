Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $42,693,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 2,255,511 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,548,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $720.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 49.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. ValuEngine cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

