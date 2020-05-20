Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 148.1% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,736.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,131,517 shares of company stock worth $4,588,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Opko Health stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

