TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese Sells 646 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $30,458.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Edward Griese sold 2,788 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $165,300.52.

TNET stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.93. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

