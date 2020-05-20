Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 14.5% Higher

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price rose 14.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.66, approximately 1,017,238 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 330,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.15 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Get Trivago alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $584.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.