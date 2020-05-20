TurtleCoin Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $885,576.02 and approximately $587,924.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 73,312,354,166 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

