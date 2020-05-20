UBS Group Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $154.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,314,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after buying an additional 341,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

