Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.