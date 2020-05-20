VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. VALLOUREC SA/S has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.32. VALLOUREC SA/S has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shares of VALLOUREC SA/S are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 25th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 22nd.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About VALLOUREC SA/S

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

