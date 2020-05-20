Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

